COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 515 cases, 2 deaths

B.C. health officials announced 515 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase in infections since mid-March.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also reported two more deaths related to the disease, bringing the local death toll to 1,624.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Original copy follows.

British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday as health officials will reveal how many more positive tests were recorded in the province.

That update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, is also expected to have information on the latest deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix covered three days' worth of case data in an afternoon briefing, revealing 1,759 more people tested positive over the weekend.

As well, 20 more people died from the coronavirus.

Henry said most of the latest fatalities involved seniors over the age of 70, but that two people in their 40s and two others in their 50s also died.

"Having an age group doesn't represent each individual who passed away this weekend from the virus, it just helps us recognize that nobody is immune," she said Monday.

"And that this virus still has a tremendous negative impact on our seniors and elders."