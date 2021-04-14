COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 1,168 cases as hospitalizations reach new record

British Columbia has broken its previous record for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials revealed Wednesday.

There are now 397 people in hospital with the novel coronavirus, 120 of whom are in intensive care. That's up from a previous record of 381 set on Jan. 6.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced 1,168 newly identified cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's rolling weekly average to 1,126 per day.

Another six people have also died after catching the disease, putting B.C.'s death toll at 1,521.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dix cited increasing hospitalizations as one of the reasons health officials are expecting to extend at least some of the temporary COVID-19 restrictions announced on March 29.

They were originally scheduled to remain in place until April 19.

It's unclear how long those restrictions, which include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, could last. Multiple restaurant industry groups that met with Henry on Tuesday said they came away from the talk expecting the ban could last past the Victoria Day long weekend.

Dix also said the government is expecting hospitalizations to continue to climb. He called hospitalizations a "lag indicator," meaning they reflect case numbers that were recorded several days prior. Last week, B.C. set new COVID-19 case records while announcing upwards of 1,200 infections three days in a row.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.

Another COVID-19 update is coming from B.C.'s top health officials Wednesday, including details on the latest positive tests, deaths and outbreaks.

That information, which is expected to be in a written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will come in the afternoon.

In the last update, health officials said 873 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 113,702.

Henry and Dix also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19. The province has now recorded a total 1,515 fatalities related to the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell from a record of 121 down to 116, though the overall number of coronavirus hospitalizations increased to 377. That's just a few patients shy of the provincial high of 381 hospitalizations reported on Jan. 6.

Henry and Dix will return for a live briefing Thursday. They're expected to present the latest modelling data showing the spread of the disease in the province and may announce an update to restrictions, including an extension on the ban on indoor dining in restaurants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel