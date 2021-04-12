COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 3,289 cases, 18 deaths over the weekend

British Columbia identified another 3,289 cases of COVID-19 and suffered 18 related deaths over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.

The province has now recorded a total of 112,829 coronavirus infections and 1,513 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

"As always, we think of those people who have loved ones who succumbed to COVID-19," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. "We know how challenging it can be, right now particularly."

Health officials also announce a significant jump in hospitalizations. There are now 368 patients in hospital with COVID-19, up from 332 on Friday, with a record 121 who are in intensive care.

The latest infections pushed the province's rolling weekly average to a new record of 1,129 per day as well. Meanwhile, B.C.'s active caseload has surged to 9,937, the highest it's been since Dec. 18.

Henry also announced two new outbreaks, at the Dufferin Care Centre and Sunset Manor, bringing the number of active outbreaks in the province's health-care system to 13.

Over the weekend, B.C. also administered another 87,082 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, bringing the total to 1,112,101.

That includes 1,024,357 first doses – enough to protect about 20 per cent of the B.C. population – and 87,744 second doses.

Health officials could not provide new numbers on COVID-19 variants of concern Monday, citing "a data issue." The province has been unable to give variant numbers several times in recent weeks over unspecified problems with data collection.

"We do not at the moment have updates on the percentage of cases that are variants of concern," Henry said. "However, we are at approximately 50 per cent of cases across the province who now have one of the variants of concern, primarily the B.1.1.7."

This is a developing story and will be updated.