COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 584 cases, 7 deaths as officials mull new restrictions

The B.C. government announced 584 cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths on Wednesday, as health officials suggested new restrictions could be introduced to combat transmission.

The update from the Ministry of Health marked the highest single-day increase in infections in more than a month, and pushed the province's seven-day average up to 430 cases per day.

B.C.'s average trended downward for weeks before levelling off in late November, and has now surged for six days in a row.

The province's active case count also jumped by almost 300, reaching 3,458. While hospitalizations remained relatively static, they are considered a lagging indicator, meaning trends tend to follow cases a number of days later.

There are now 193 infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital, 77 of whom are in intensive care, according to the ministry.

The rise in transmission during the holiday season has raised concern among officials, particularly given the arrival of the Omicron variant, which has already led to some community spread.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry may introduce new restrictions to get case numbers under control.

"Dr. Henry will be reviewing and is reviewing - actively - any changes to public health orders that will be required in the coming days to address the increase in case counts," Dix said.

The minister did not provide any details on what kind of restrictions the government might consider.

Modelling released this week included a worst-case scenario that would see the province's coronavirus transmission explode with Omicron, resulting in 2,000 new infections per day by the end of the month – though that required assumptions about the variant's level of transmissibility and immune evasion, both of which remain unknown.

B.C. had confirmed 44 Omicron cases as of Tuesday's update, more than quadruple the total provided on Friday. Wednesday's update did not include an update on Omicron confirmations, though Henry has said more are pending.

The spread of the variant has added urgency to officials' push for public vaccinations, including booster doses. So far, 86.7 per cent of eligible B.C. residents age five and older have received at least one dose, and 82.4 per cent have received two.

The ministry said 633,831, or 14 per cent of British Columbians over the age of 11, have received three shots.