COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 605 cases, 4 deaths

B.C. added 605 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, along with four new deaths.

The latest numbers bring the province to 195,186 confirmed cases and 2,033 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are now 5,172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 374 people who are hospitalized, 153 of them in intensive care and still infectious.

After a long weekend that saw one of the lowest single-day totals for new coronavirus infections in B.C. in two months, the province's seven-day rolling average for new cases has declined to 580, the lowest it's been since Aug. 21.

Infection and hospitalization rates remain high, however, and on Tuesday health officials pleaded with unvaccinated residents - particularly in Northern Health - to get immunized.

As of Wednesday, 88.9 per cent of people 12 and older in B.C. had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7 per cent had received both shots.

Though they make up a small proportion of the province's total population, unvaccinated people continue to make up the majority of new infections.

From Oct. 5 through 11, unvaccinated people accounted for 61.1 per cent of the 4,206 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Similarly, those who are unvaccinated accounted for 66.2 per cent of the 346 new hospitalizations in the province between Sept. 28 and Oct. 11.

Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were in the Fraser Health region, which saw 245 new infections.

Elsewhere, there were 119 new cases in Interior Health, 92 in Island Health, 82 in Vancouver Coastal Health, and 67 in Northern Health.

On a per-capita basis, however, Northern Health continues to have the highest infection rate. The region added 22.3 new cases per 100,000 residents in Wednesday's update, compared to 14.6 in Interior Health, 12.7 in Fraser Health, 10.7 in Island Health and 6.6 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Three of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Northern Health, while the fourth was in Island Health.

Wednesday's update also saw a COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tofino General Hospital.

The outbreak at The Residence in Mission was declared over, leaving the province with a total of 19 active outbreaks, including 16 in long-term care and assisted-living facilities.