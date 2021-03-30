COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 840 infections as active cases top 7,000

British Columbia has identified another 840 cases of COVID-19, pushing the province's active caseload past 7,000 for the first time since early January.

The latest infections also brought B.C.'s rolling weekly average to 826 per day, the highest it's been so far in the pandemic.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix cautioned the province is seeing "the start of exponential growth" in COVID-19 cases.

"We are asking people for your help - particularly over the next three weeks - to push our curve back down again. This means staying small, staying outside and staying with our same group of close contacts," they said.

The alarming surge in infections also prompted officials to impose a slew of new restrictions on Monday, including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants that will remain in place until April 19.

B.C. has now recorded a total of 99,035 cases of COVID-19 and 1,455 deaths. Henry and Dix did not have any new fatalities to report on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has increased to 312, the highest it's been since Jan. 26, with 78 people in intensive care.

Health officials also announced another 320 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 2,553. Of those, 313 cases remain active.

The faster-spreading B.1.1.7 variant associated with the U.K. accounts for the vast majority of cases, at 2,134. Henry has recently pointed to emerging evidence that B.1.1.7 is also more likely to cause serious illness in all age groups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.