COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 873 cases as variant count tops 5,000

B.C. health officials announced another 873 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of confirmed infections involving variants of concern topped 5,000.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed there are now 5,221 identified cases of the B.1.1.7, P.1 and B.1.351 variants, 258 of which remain active.

Due to an unspecified data issue that prevented officials from sharing weekend variant numbers on Monday, the government hasn't provided an update on variants of concern since last week, when there were 4,111 confirmed cases.

During her last COVID-19 briefing, Henry indicated "we are at approximately 50 per cent of cases across the province who now have one of the variants."

The vast majority of B.C.'s variant cases involve the faster-spreading B.1.1.7 variant associated with the U.K., though the province also has 1,529 cases of the P.1 variant associated with Brazil – which has caused some international epidemiologists to sound the alarm, given research that suggests its mutations may impact the efficacy of some vaccines.

Henry and Dix also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19. The province has now recorded a total of 113,702 cases and 1,515 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

B.C.'s number of active cases dropped to 9,756 – down from 9,937 on Monday – and the province's rolling weekly average dipped from a record high of 1,129 cases per day down to 1,102.

Health workers have also administered another 36,892 doses of vaccine since the last update, for a provincial total of 1,148,993 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

That includes 1,051,208 first doses – enough to protect nearly 21 per cent of B.C.'s population – and 87,785 second doses.

