COVID-19 update: B.C. Health Ministry to release 3 days' worth of data
B.C.'s Health Ministry will release the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with data from the last three days expected to show whether hospitalization rates are continuing to decline.
The latest update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon.
On Friday, the Health Ministry said 946 people who've tested positive for the disease were in hospital, down from 985 from the day before, and from more than 1,000 earlier in the week.
In a news conference last week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 hospital admissions appear to have peaked, following the downward trend in confirmed cases that began weeks ago.
Hospitalizations are often seen as an indicator of the severity of the dominant variants in B.C., but the death rate shows that even as patients are released from hospital, lives are still being lost.
In fact, on Friday, 19 more people died from the disease.
That daily death toll pushed the rolling seven-day average to 11.1 deaths, the highest that number has been in more than a year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
