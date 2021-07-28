COVID-19 update: B.C. health ministry to reveal latest cases, deaths, vaccination rates

Another COVID-19 update is expected to come from B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday.

That update will come in a written information bulletin and have details on the latest cases, deaths and vaccination rates in the province.

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced 150 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, which was the highest single-day count B.C. has recorded since June 11.

Active cases also increased Tuesday, climbing from 695 to 783.

The latest COVID-19 update came hours after health officials announced adjustments in the provincial vaccine rollout plan. The Vax for BC campaign will aim to immunize as many residents as possible over the next few weeks, including at walk-in clinics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.