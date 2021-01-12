B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update on Tuesday, revealing the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.

The updated figures will be announced through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix kicked off the week with a live briefing where they revealed how many positive tests were recorded in a three-day period.

Since Friday, another 1,475 people were confirmed to have the disease.

In addition, 22 more deaths pushed the province's total COVID-19 fatalities over 1,000.

"These of course are our grandparents, our friends, our aunts, our uncles, our sons and daughters," Henry said Monday.

Six more outbreaks were also announced at Avalon Gardens, Guildford Seniors Village, Hart House, KinVillage West Court and Suncreek Village. Four other outbreaks ended over the weekend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel