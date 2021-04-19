COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to reveal 3 days' worth of case data

B.C.'s top health officials will release three days' worth of COVID-19 data Monday in their first update of the week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by Premier John Horgan for the afternoon news conference.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2 p.m.

In B.C.'s last COVID-19 update, Henry announced 1,005 more people had tested positive for the disease in the province and more records were broken for coronavirus hospitalizations.

As of Friday, there were 425 people battling the disease in hospital, with a record of 127 people in intensive care.

Those infections also pushed the province's active caseload to a new record high of 10,084.

Health officials are also expected to provide an update on the temporary public health orders introduced on March 29, which are scheduled to expire Monday if they aren't renewed.

Dix has previously suggested they will be extended, though it's unclear for how long.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel