COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to reveal 3 days' worth of case data in 1st update of the week

B.C.'s top health officials will give the first COVID-19 update of the week on Monday, sharing details on three days' worth of cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak in an afternoon news conference, when they'll also reveal whether any deaths or outbreaks related to the disease were reported over the weekend.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In last week's final case update, B.C. announced 1,001 more positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 123,758.

The pair also announced four more people died from the disease.

Friday's update came on the day B.C.'s solicitor general announced local travel restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the disease even more.

The new rules divided the province into three broad regions and prohibit non-essential travel between them. Officials are also advising people not to travel far within their regions.

"The message remains the same: by staying in our local communities, we will prevent the spread of this virus and move forward together to a time when it is behind us," Dix and Henry said in a joint written statement Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday