COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to reveal 3 days' worth of case information

B.C. health officials are expected to give an update on COVID-19 figures for the weekend today.

Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give the briefing at 3 p.m.

They are also expected to share more information about B.C.'s vaccination plan.

Last week, Health Canada announced that delivery of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would be delayed amid safety concerns linked to a U.S. production facility.