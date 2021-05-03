iHeartRadio

COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to reveal 3 days' worth of case information

Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. health officials are expected to give an update on COVID-19 figures for the weekend today.

Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give the briefing at 3 p.m.

They are also expected to share more information about B.C.'s vaccination plan.

Last week, Health Canada announced that delivery of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would be delayed amid safety concerns linked to a U.S. production facility. 