COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to reveal latest cases, deaths, outbreaks in the province

Health officials in B.C. will release another COVID-19 update Tuesday with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

That update, which will come in a written statement, is expected to be released in the afternoon.

On Monday, health officials shared three days' worth of COVID-19 data from the weekend. In total, 481 more people tested positive between Friday and Monday and the weekly average fell to 177. That marked the lowest seven-day average since Oct. 20.

Active cases and hospitalizations fell as well. The province's active caseload dropped to 2,102 – a decrease of about 350 cases from Friday – while hospitalizations fell to 199, which includes 63 patients in intensive care.

Twelve more people died, however.

Health officials continue to encourage anyone who hasn't received a vaccine yet to do so, to help ensure the province's numbers keep declining through the summer.

