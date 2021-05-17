COVID-19 update: B.C. records 1,360 cases and 14 deaths over the weekend

British Columbia recorded another 1,360 cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths over the weekend, health officials said Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said most of the people who died were over the age of 60, while two were between the ages of 40 and 59.

"This again reminds us that this virus, while differentially affecting the seniors and elders in our lives, also can have severe effects on young people in their 40s and 50s and younger," Henry said.

"Our condolences and our thoughts are with the family members, with the care givers, the people who knew and loved all of those who died this past weekend."

B.C. has now recorded a total of 139,664 cases of COVID-19 and 1,649 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The province's epidemiological curve has been bending downward in recent weeks, and the rolling weekly average for infections dropped to 508 per day on Monday – the lowest it's been since March 4.

B.C.'s active caseload also fell to 5,021, a drop of more than 500 from Friday.

