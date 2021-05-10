COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 20 deaths and 1,759 cases from the weekend

British Columbia recorded another 1,759 cases of COVID-19 and 20 related deaths over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said most of the latest fatalities involved seniors over the age of 70, but that two people in their 40s and two others in their 50s also died.

"Having an age group doesn't represent each individual who passed away this weekend from the virus, it just helps us recognize that nobody is immune," Henry said. "And that this virus still has a tremendous negative impact on our seniors and elders."

Five of the seniors who died were between the ages of 80 and 89, and one was a care home resident who was over the age of 90, Henry said.

B.C. has now recorded a total of 136,100 cases of COVID-19 and 1,622 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

While case counts remain high and the disease continues to claim more victims, there have been some hopeful signs that the province is moving in the right direction.

The weekly average for coronavirus infections dropped to 634 per day on Monday, the lowest it's been since March 24. And only 558 cases were identified from Sunday to Monday, marking the lowest single-day increase since March 20.

There are now 6,140 active COVID-19 cases across the province, down more than 600 from Friday. Hospitalizations dropped to 415, down from 445 last week, with 150 patients in intensive care.

