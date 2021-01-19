British Columbia reported another 465 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the disease on Tuesday.

The province has now recorded a total of 61,912 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic and 1,090 fatalities.

In a joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix offered condolences to "everyone who lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Another 443 people have recovered from the disease since B.C.'s last update, leaving 4,331 active cases across the province.

That includes 329 patients in hospital, 70 of whom are in intensive care.

The province has seen an average of 479 cases per day over the last week, which is similar to the number of infections that were being identified at end of December.

The rolling seven-day average increased to 582 cases per day after the first week of January, but has been gradually decreasing since.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update came hours after the federal government confirmed Canada would not be receiving any new shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week. The country received 82 per cent of its expected shipment this week as a result of previously announced delays.

B.C. was expecting to receive about 5,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week, though Dix said the province still expects to be able to deliver second doses as scheduled.

Health officials have decided on a 35-day interval between doses, and Wednesday will mark 36 days from when B.C. began administering its first shots.

The province should be receiving 25,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine per week after the shortage ends, according to Dix.

While British Columbians await their turn to get immunized against COVID-19, Henry and Dix stressed the need to continue their individual efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

"To get to the finish line faster and to make our communities safer, we must stop the spread in our communities today. We do that by following the measures we have in place: washing our hands, staying home when we are ill, getting tested and always using our layers of protection," they said.

"Let’s choose safety by continuing to do our part to protect everyone in our province."

With files from The Canadian Press