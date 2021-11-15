COVID-19 update: B.C.'s health ministry to release 3 days' worth of data

B.C.'s health ministry will release the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, covering three days' worth of data from the weekend.

The latest case information will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Friday, officials gave an update that covered a 48-hour reporting period. Between Wednesday's COVID-19 update and Friday afternoon, 992 more people tested positive for the disease and 23 more people died.

Those cases brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average back below 500, to 498 cases per day. The rolling seven-day average for daily deaths went up to eight, however.

Most COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in B.C. are among the unvaccinated. Despite making up less than 20 per cent of the province's total population, those who have not received any doses of vaccine accounted for 55.8 per cent of new infections in the province from Nov. 4 to 10.

During the two weeks from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10, the unvaccinated accounted for 61.9 per cent of new hospitalizations in B.C.

B.C.'s unvaccinated population is relatively small and continues to shrink. As of Friday, 90.6 per cent of people ages 12 and older had received a first dose of vaccine, and 86.5 per cent had received two shots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday