COVID-19 update: B.C.'s health ministry to release 3 days' worth of data
B.C.'s first COVID-19 update of the week will be released Monday, with the provincial health ministry releasing three days' worth of case data from the weekend.
The latest update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon and will have details on COVID-19 infections recorded since Friday.
Last week's final case update revealed 405 more people tested positive for the disease, which pushed the province's seven-day rolling average up slightly. On Thursday, that average had been 345, but on Friday it increased to 354.
The province's active caseload also rose slightly, from 3,020 to 3,071. Earlier last week, the active caseload dropped below 3,000 for the first time in three months.
Officials in B.C. are closely monitoring all new COVID-19 infections in the province to determine whether they're the newest variant of concern, Omicron.
Experts have noted the variant has an alarmingly high number of mutations, though it remains unclear how they will affect transmissibility, severity of illness and possible vaccine resistance.
So far, just one Omicron case has been announced in B.C.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
