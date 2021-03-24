Another COVID-19 update will be released Wednesday, as B.C. health officials will reveal the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

That update is expected to come in a written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

In their last update, Dix and Henry said 682 more people had tested positive for the disease in a 24-hour period, pushing the rolling weekly average to 617 daily cases.

"While we are immunizing more people every day, and in parallel slowly turning the dial on the restrictions we have in place, we must remember the risk for all of us remains high, particularly with indoor activities - whether for work or social reasons," their statement said.

As overall infection numbers increased, so did the province's active caseload, which reached 5,409 on Tuesday, the highest it's been since early January. That included 314 people in hospital, 83 of whom were in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel