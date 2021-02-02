Another COVID-19 update is coming Tuesday, with B.C.'s health ministry to reveal how many more cases of the disease have been recorded.

In a written statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are also expected to reveal how many more deaths and outbreaks there have been since their last update.

On Monday, the pair announced 1,158 more cases from the weekend. They also said 21 more people died from the disease.

As of Monday, 138,892 people have been given at least one dose of the vaccine in B.C., and 4,491 have received the second dose. That update came three days after Henry revealed the province was expecting a decreased number of Moderna vaccine doses this week, in addition to fewer Pfizer vaccine doses.

"While fewer people are receiving doses this week, we are continuing with our preparations to have widespread immunizations underway on a bigger scale than we've ever done before across the province in a few short weeks," Henry said.

Henry and Dix are expected to return for a live briefing on Friday, when current public health orders on social gatherings are scheduled to expire unless they are renewed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione