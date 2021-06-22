COVID-19 update: B.C.'s top doctor to give live briefing from Prince George

B.C.'s top doctor is heading to Prince George for her live COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will share details on the latest cases, outbreaks and deaths in the province. Health Minister Adrian Dix is expected to join virtually from Vancouver.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Over the weekend, B.C. recorded another 229 cases of the disease.

That averaged to 76 cases per day over the three 24-hour reporting periods beginning Friday afternoon and included just 45 cases recorded from Sunday to Monday. The last time B.C. identified fewer than 46 infections in a day was Aug. 10.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 108 – a drop of 20 from Friday – though the number of patients in intensive care remained steady at 48.

According to the latest weekly case map published by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on June 16, the Prince George local health area had recently recorded less than five cases per 100,000 residents. That data was collected during the week of June 6 to 12.

The other COVID-19 updates for B.C. this week are expected to be released as written statements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel