B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older

B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.

The provincial government announced Wednesday that it will soon begin providing rapid antigen tests to pharmacies for free distribution to B.C. seniors living in the community.

Roughly 865,000 tests have been provided to pharmacy distributors, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix's presentation during a news conference Wednesday afternoon indicated that they could begin appearing in pharmacies around B.C. by Friday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE.

Henry stressed that rapid tests are "a red light," not a green light. People should only test themselves for COVID-19 if they have symptoms, and should not consider a negative result a licence to ignore pandemic guidelines, the provincial health officer said.

The tests will be available free of charge for B.C. residents, though initially only those ages 70 and older will be able to pick up a pack of five tests.

The province plans to expand availability to younger age groups over time, with an estimated 12 million more tests expected to arrive in the province over the next four weeks.

Henry said she expected the availability of tests would be expanded to people of all ages over that time period, as long as the tests arrive as scheduled.

She stressed that no one experiencing symptoms right now should be going into a pharmacy to get their tests. Other avenues for getting tested with a PCR test exist for those with symptoms who qualify for a test.

People without symptoms should pick up their rapid tests when they're eligible so that they have another tool for managing any symptoms they experience in the future, Henry said.

The tests will be packaged for at-home use, and residents will need to show their BC Services Card at the pharmacy to get their tests.

A list of pharmacies distributing tests will be available on the BC Pharmacy Association's website, according to the province.

Each person will be limited to one package of five tests every 28 days, to ensure access to the tests for as many B.C. residents as possible.

Picking up tests on behalf of another person will be allowed, according to Henry's presentation, but the person picking up the tests must provide the intended recipient's name and date of birth, and have that person's BC Services Card on hand.

Until recently, B.C. had used rapid antigen tests sparingly throughout the pandemic. While some provinces - particularly in Atlantic Canada - made them a focus of public health messaging during earlier waves, B.C. did not begin making them available to the general public until late December, when the Omicron wave overwhelmed the province's PCR testing capacity.

The province also recently began providing rapid tests to students in kindergarten through Grade 12 and at post-secondary institutions.

Henry and Dix said in their presentation that the province's focus for rapid tests has been on using them in specific, high-risk populations, such as at long-term care facilities.

Slides from Henry and Dix's presentation follow.