COVID-19 update: B.C.'s top health officials to reveal 3 days' worth of cases, deaths, outbreaks

British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, as health officials will reveal how many positive tests were recorded over the weekend.

The afternoon update with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also have details on deaths and outbreaks from the past three days.

In their last update, given Friday in a written statement, Henry and Dix said 494 more people tested positive for the disease. That marked the lowest single-day increase in infections since mid-March.

The province's rolling weekly average also dropped to 565 cases per day, meaning it has decreased by half since peaking at 1,130 per day at the height of B.C.'s third wave back in April.

Officials announced two more deaths from the coronavirus Friday, bringing the province's total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 1,634.

As of Monday, all adults 18 and older in the province are receiving invitations to book their first COVID-19 shot if they've registered. More than half of all eligible adults in B.C. have now received at least one shot, with more than 2.3 million total doses handed out so far.

Those who haven’t registered can still do so through B.C.'s online Get Vaccinated portal.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ben Miljure