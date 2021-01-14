B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were reported since their last update.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon and also share details on any additional deaths or outbreaks.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In their last update, delivered through a joint written statement, Dix and Henry said 519 more people tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve more people died.

While the number of new cases being confirmed in B.C. each day has been declining in recent weeks, Vancouver Island and the province's north have been experiencing surges.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases was 509.1 province-wide as of Tuesday, down significantly from a high of 779.4 on Nov. 26, but still several times higher than it ever got during the pandemic's first wave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday