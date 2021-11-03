COVID-19 update coming after B.C. marks 25-week high for hospitalizations
B.C.'s health ministry will release another COVID-19 update Wednesday, the day after the province's hospitalization rates from the coronavirus hit a 25-week high.
The latest update will come in a written statement in the afternoon and will have details on case counts, deaths and outbreaks recorded in the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, there were 445 hospitalized coronavirus patients across British Columbia – the most there have been since May 9 – with 137 of them in critical care.
Over the past two weeks, unvaccinated people made up 66.9 per cent of the 381 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital, while the fully vaccinated accounted for 27.6 per cent.
The health ministry also announced 406 new positive tests for the disease and five related deaths, leaving the province's seven-day average for infections at 532 per day, and the seven-day average for fatalities at 7.86 per day.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
