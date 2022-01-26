COVID-19 update coming after B.C.'s test-positive patients in ICU reach 12-week high

B.C.'s Health Ministry will release another pandemic update Wednesday, the day after the number of the province's COVID-related ICU patients increased again.

The latest update is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, health officials said there were 985 patients with COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 144 are in ICU, which marked an increase of 15 since Monday. The last time that number topped 140 was on Halloween.

Total hospitalizations reached an all-time record of 987 this week, though that number is considered an "overestimate" of COVID-19's impact, as it includes all incident cases in which a patient is admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus and tests positive during routine screening.

Another 1,446 cases were added to B.C.'s case total, though officials have shifted their focus from daily infection numbers, as many British Columbians can't access testing.

On Tuesday, health officials also announced B.C.'s Vaccine Card program is extended until June 30, though it may end earlier if circumstances improve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Andrew Weichel