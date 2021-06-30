COVID-19 update coming as B.C. expected to top 5M doses of vaccine

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in British Columbia is expected to exceed five million on Wednesday, as the province prepares to end its record-breaking state of emergency.

The daily COVID-19 update will be provided in the form of a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, who announced Tuesday they would no longer be doing live pandemic briefings on a regular basis.

Dix indicated the government will begin using "new ways" of distributing the information, which has routinely been delivered live since March 2020.

During their last update, health officials announced just 29 new cases of COVID-19, the smallest single-day increase recorded in the province since early August.

The government has credited widespread vaccination for bringing infection numbers under control after they peaked at a seven-day average of 1,130 back in April.

With transmission down, officials confirmed they are finally ending the record-breaking state of emergency that has been in place since March 18, 2020, which gave the government extraordinary powers to enforce B.C.'s travel ban, mask mandate and other measures.

The state of emergency is being lifted at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the province will enter Step 3 of its restart plan, allowing a "return to normal" for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings, the resumption of large organized events with thousands of people, and much more.

The mask mandate is also being replaced with a recommendation that everyone age 12 and up who has not been fully vaccinated – meaning they have received their second shot and had 14 days for it to build antibody protection – should continue to wear masks in indoor public spaces.