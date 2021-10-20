COVID-19 update coming as B.C.'s 7-day average pushed back over 600

Another COVID-19 update will be released Wednesday as B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for case counts has inched back over 600.

The latest case data will be released in a written statement in the afternoon and will include information on the most recent deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

On Tuesday, B.C.'s health ministry announced 560 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in a 24-hour period. Five more people died.

Of the 198,939 cases B.C. has recorded since the start of the pandemic, just under 5,000 are still considered active.

As of Tuesday, there were 146 patients being treated in intensive care out of 382 total hospitalizations. That marked a high not seen since mid-May.

Tuesday's update came just after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that capacity limits for event venues will soon be lifted. The top doctor said this is the next phase of B.C.'s vaccine passport system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione