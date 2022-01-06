Hospitalizations rise again as B.C. tops 30,000 confirmed active cases

B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations continued Thursday, with the province announcing 324 infectious patients are now in hospital with the disease.

That's an increase of seven from Wednesday's total and a 54 per cent increase since last Thursday, Dec. 30.

There are currently 90 patients in intensive care units in B.C.

The latest numbers came alongside 3,223 new positive PCR tests as the Omicron-variant-driven surge continues. B.C.'s testing system is at its limit, and officials have estimated the actual number of infections in the province may be five times as high.

The number of confirmed active cases in the province surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, breaking the all-time record yet again. There are currently 31,817 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. confirmed through lab testing.

With B.C.'s hospitalization rates rising, the province will release another COVID-19 case update Thursday.

The latest update, expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will include information on the most recent COVID-19 infections along with hospitalization and vaccination rates and any new deaths.

On Wednesday, officials said there were 317 infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 83 in intensive care. That marked an increase by 54 per cent in overall hospitalizations compared to the previous week.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the government is conducting a "deep dive" into the variant's impact on hospitalizations, and that there is some indication admissions are shorter, at least among patients who are vaccinated.

The unvaccinated continue to make up approximately half of COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C., even though that group represents less than 15 per cent of the overall population, including the babies, toddlers and young children who aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated.

As with all COVID-19 case updates released recently, Thursday's likely won't offer a clear picture of how many people tested positive with a rapid test, however, as many who take those tests in B.C. are encouraged to self-report their results to their health authority.

The latest case counts also won't factor in the number of people who decided to forgo testing, following the provincial health officer's current recommendations that those who are fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms should simply self-isolate.

