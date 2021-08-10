COVID-19 update coming from B.C. health ministry amid surge in cases
As COVID-19 cases surge in some parts of B.C., the provincial health ministry will release another update on the spread of the disease in the province.
That update is expected to come in a written statement Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, the ministry announced 1,079 more people tested positive for the disease over the weekend and five more people died.
Four of the five deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, where an alarming spike in transmission has led officials to re-introduce a number of tough COVID-19 restrictions in the Central Okanagan.
B.C.'s active case count surged to 3,036, an increase of about 600 from last week. The last time that figure topped 3,000 was more than two months ago.
The latest infections also pushed the province's seven-day average for new infections to 355 cases per day, the highest that number's been in months as well.
The majority of new cases – 587 of the 1,079 – came from the Interior Health region.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
