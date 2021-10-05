COVID-19 update coming from B.C.'s health ministry with details on latest case counts, deaths, outbreaks

A COVID-19 update will be delivered by B.C.'s health ministry Tuesday with information on the latest infections.

That update, which will also have details on coronavirus-related deaths and outbreaks, is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though B.C.'s top doctor and health minister will give a live update earlier on.

On Monday, health officials announced nearly 2,000 people tested positive for the disease over the weekend and 10 more people died.

That update put the province's seven-day average for new infections at 702 per day, down from 738 on Friday. As well, the seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths dropped to 6.14 per day, down from a seven-month high of 7.29 on Friday.

The number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital decreased slightly to 326, while the number in intensive care increased slightly to 142. The number of patients who were hospitalized for the coronavirus but are no longer considered infectious is only released once per week in B.C.

Just under 65 per cent of infections recorded from Sept. 24 to 30 involved people who hadn't received a single dose of vaccine, a group that represents about 20 per cent of the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel