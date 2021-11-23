COVID-19 update coming with B.C. health officials, details on vaccines for kids expected

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday and details on the vaccine rollout for kids are expected.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem, the lead of B.C.'s immunization rollout, will give a presentation in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, Health Canada announced its approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for children ages five to 11. The vaccine will be a smaller dose that what's given to those aged 12 and older.

Following that announcement, B.C. parents were urged to register their children to get their first shot. The health ministry said more than 75,000 children were already registered for their vaccine and on the list to be contacted to book an appointment for their shots.

Health officials said last week B.C. will have enough vaccine available for the 360,000 children of that age in the province as soon as possible. Details on how that rollout will work are expected in Tuesday's update.

Information on the latest case counts is expected in a written statement later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.