COVID-19 update: Details on latest cases, deaths, outbreaks coming from B.C. officials
British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.
That update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.
On Monday, B.C.'s health ministry shared three days' worth of case data. From Friday to Monday, 156 more people tested positive for the disease and two more people died.
That update brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average up to 47 cases per day, from 42, but the number of hospitalizations was the lowest it has been since mid-September.
The update also included that 79.9 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 53 per cent have been given their second shot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione
