COVID-19 update: Details on latest cases, deaths, outbreaks coming from B.C.'s health officials

B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Tuesday, revealing how many more cases of the disease were recorded in the province over the past day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also release details about the latest outbreaks and deaths connected to the coronavirus in the afternoon.

In their last update, given Monday, Henry and Dix announced 2,960 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The pair also said eight more people died, including a child under the age of two. Henry said the toddler is the youngest person to have succumbed to the disease in B.C.

"Although this child had pre-existing health conditions that complicated their illness, it was the virus that caused their death," Henry said Monday.

The child was from the Fraser Health region, which spans from Burnaby to Boston Bar, but had been getting specialized care at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

Officials also revealed Monday that all the current public health orders related to the pandemic will remain in place until after the May long weekend, and that a new travel restriction banning people from moving between health regions for recreational reasons will be implemented on Friday.

The province also expanded eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to everyone 40 and up, with Henry and Dix noting an alarming spike in hospitalizations among the 40 to 59 age group.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel