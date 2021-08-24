COVID-19 update: Details on latest cases, deaths, outbreaks to be released by B.C. health officials

British Columbians will get another snapshot Tuesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

The update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon and will have information on the number of cases, deaths and outbreaks reported in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, health officials revealed three days' of COVID-19 data from the weekend. Sixteen more deaths were reported since Friday and 1,711 cases were added to the province's total.

The latest infections brought B.C.'s seven-day rolling average up to 588.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital inched up to 133 on Monday, and the number in intensive care climbed to 80 – a steep jump from 59 on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel