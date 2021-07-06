COVID-19 update: Details on latest local case counts coming from B.C.'s health ministry

British Columbians will get another snapshot Tuesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

An update will be released in the afternoon from the health ministry.

On Monday, the ministry said 87 more people tested positive for the disease over a three-day period. Thirty new cases 30 were reported from Friday to Saturday, 37 from Saturday to Sunday, and 20 from Sunday to Monday.

The last time B.C. recorded so few COVID-19 cases in a day was July 19, when health officials announced 19 new infections.

Officials also said three more people died from the coronavirus over the weekend.

Monday's numbers were not provided by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry or Health Minister Adrian Dix, who announced they were stepping away from their regular pandemic briefings last week.

Instead, the latest COVID-19 update was delivered in the form of a brief news release from B.C.'s Ministry of Health – a shift that signals the improving state of the pandemic in the province.

Similar written statements are expected to be released daily this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.