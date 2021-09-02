COVID-19 update for Vancouver Island: Health officials to reveal latest cases

Provincial health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region and across British Columbia.

The update is expected to come in a written statement after 2 p.m.

It follows Wednesday’s announcement that 69 new cases of COVID-19 and one death were recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

The new cases were among 785 cases found across B.C., according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.

There are now 5,873 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 538 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health officials identified the locations of 429 active cases in the region Wednesday, including 203 in the South Island, 162 in the Central Island and 64 in the North Island.

There were two deaths from the disease recorded in B.C. on Wednesday, including one in the island region and one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,818 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 48 in the Vancouver Island region.

Fifteen people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and 12 patients are in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Wednesday, 84.5 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and older in B.C. have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among the same age group, 76.7 per cent have received their second dose.

There are currently 19 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has grown to 34 cases, including one resident who has died of the disease.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.