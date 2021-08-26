COVID-19 update for Vancouver Island: Health officials to reveal new cases

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.

The update will come in a written statement after 2 p.m.

It follows Wednesday’s announcement that health officials had identified 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region and 698 new cases across B.C.

There are now 5,356 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 470 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 397 active cases in the region Wednesday, including 171 in the South Island, 159 in the Central Island and 67 in the North Island.

There was one more death related to COVID-19 in B.C. on Wednesday. The death was recorded in the Fraser Health region, according to the ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 1,802 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 in the Vancouver Island region.

Twenty-four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 12 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Approximately 84.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.4 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,369,741 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.