COVID-19 update: Half of B.C. adults now double-vaccinated

British Columbia reported 41 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the province reached a new milestone of 50 per cent of eligible adults double-vaccinated.

B.C. also recorded its sixth day in a row without a coronavirus-related death, leaving the province's seven-day average at 0.14 fatalities per day.

The outbreaks at Eagle Ridge Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital have been declared over, leaving just one active outbreak across B.C.'s health-care system, at Surrey Memorial Hospital's Laurel Place acute care centre. There are no ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes or assisted living facilities.

Wednesday's update from the Ministry of Health pushed B.C.'s rolling weekly average for new COVID-19 cases to 43 per day, down from 46 on Tuesday.

The province has identified 148,288 COVID-19 infections and suffered 1,760 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

B.C.'s active caseload remained at 639, while the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dipped to 66. That includes 11 patients in intensive care, down from 14 on Tuesday.

A total of 5,872,611 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic, including enough first doses to cover 80 per cent of eligible adults.