British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update from health officials Thursday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were reported in the past day.

The update will also include details on the latest deaths and outbreaks related to the coronavirus.

It's unclear, however, if those numbers will be released during an afternoon news conference where officials are giving an update on the province's vaccine rollout or in a written statement later on in the day.

In Wednesday's COVID-19 case update, officials announced another 498 positive tests for the disease and four more deaths. As of that update, the province had recorded a total of 89,427 cases of the coronavirus and 1,411 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The newly added cases brought B.C.'s seven-day rolling average down slightly to 539. The rolling average of 544 recorded on Tuesday was the highest B.C. had seen since mid-January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday