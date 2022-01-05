COVID-19 update: Latest data on B.C.'s case counts coming from Health Ministry

British Columbians will get another snapshot Wednesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province through a written update from the Health Ministry.

The latest case update is expected to be released in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry released its first full pandemic update of the year, revealing a surge in hospitalizations over a four-day period.

Marking an increase of about 35 per cent, there were 298 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the province as of Tuesday, including 86 who were in intensive care.

The majority of recent COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated, according to the province, even though that group makes up a dwindling minority of B.C.'s population. The unvaccinated made up 53.3 per cent of hospitalizations between Dec. 16 and 29.

However, they only make up about 12 per cent of the population aged five and older in the province.

Wednesday's case update likely won't offer a clear picture of how many people tested positive with a rapid test, however, as many who take those tests in B.C. are encouraged to self-report their results to their health authority.

The latest case counts also won't factor in the number of people who decided to forgo testing, following the provincial health officer's current recommendations that those who are fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms should simply self-isolate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel