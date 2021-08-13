COVID-19 update: Latest data to be released by B.C.'s health ministry as daily case counts surge
With COVID-19 cases surging in B.C., one more update will be released before the weekend by the local health ministry.
The update, which is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.
On Thursday, officials announced 513 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily infections to 427.
More than half (53 per cent) of the infections reported Thursday were among residents of Interior Health, which has seen new restrictions implemented in the Kelowna area in recent weeks because of surging cases.
As of Thursday, about 57 per cent of the active cases were in Interior Health.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
