COVID-19 update on latest case counts, deaths, outbreaks coming from B.C.'s health ministry

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Thursday, the day after B.C. recorded nearly 700 cases in one day.

Along with case counts, the latest update will have information on deaths and outbreaks recorded in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday's 698 cases pushed B.C.'s rolling seven-day average to 629, the highest its been since May 10.

That update also revealed another 702 people recovered from COVID-19, causing B.C.'s active caseload to decrease slightly to 5,356. The number of coronavirus patients in hospital increased by one, to 139, while the number in intensive care decreased by three, to 75.

Earlier this week, the B.C. government announced that proof of vaccination will soon be required to access movie theatres, live sporting events and other discretionary activities and services.

The decision appears to have prompted thousands of residents to get their shots. Officials said 19,084 people registered for vaccination on Monday and Tuesday, a 192 per cent increase over the same days last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.