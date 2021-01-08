British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week, as health officials will reveal the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

That update is expected to come in a written statement Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry extended her public health orders limiting social gatherings for another four weeks to Feb. 5. She also announced an additional 761 test-positive cases of the disease and eight more deaths.

"Now is our time to stay the course," Henry said during the announcement. "We know what we need to do to bend that curve back down. We have been successful in doing that prior to this winter break and we need to do that again."

In addition, the provincial health officer announced a slight change to the way B.C. will report COVID-19 cases. While officials used to provide case increases by 24-hour reporting period, they will now give them by calendar date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Ian Holliday