Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will give a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

The province has 12,234 active coronavirus cases after it added 717 on Saturday and 750 on Sunday.

There are 738 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, 123 of whom are in ICU.

Alberta has reported 1,436 deaths linked to the disease.

The province had administered more than 85,000 vaccine doses as of Saturday; however, Premier Jason Kenney said Monday Alberta would run out of doses later today or early Tuesday morning.

