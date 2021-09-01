COVID-19 update to reveal how many more cases were recorded in B.C. in the last 24 hours
With B.C.'s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases rising, the province's health ministry will release another update on how many more people tested positive in the last day.
The update, which will be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will also have information on the latest local deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates.
On Tuesday, health officials announced 655 more people had the disease, which brought the weekly case average to 685, up from 683 the day before.
Of the 6,045 active cases in the province, 187 people were in hospital with 103 in intensive care.
Two more deaths were announced.
The slight increase in the average number of daily cases came on the same day that health officials shared new modelling data showing the province could approach record case levels by late September under a "moderate transmission" scenario.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander
