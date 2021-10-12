COVID-19 update with 4 days' worth of case data coming from B.C.'s health ministry
The first COVID-19 update since last week will be delivered by B.C.'s health ministry Monday afternoon.
Information on case counts, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates recorded over the last four days is expected to be released in a written statement. However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live about the province's pandemic response at a news conference at noon.
As Monday was Thanksgiving holiday, no COVID-19 update was released. Friday's update revealed 743 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period, which brought the seven-day average for cases to 671.
As well, five more deaths were announced, which pushed B.C.'s death toll from COVID-19 to 2,001.
The most new cases were recorded in Fraser Health, which counted 265. Another 196 were reported in Northern Health, while Interior Health had 143. Island Health reported 70 new cases. Meanwhile, in spite of being the second-largest health region in the province, Vancouver Coastal Health recorded just 69 new cases.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
LifeLabs sites temporarily close in Victoria, LangfordTwo medical testing sites on the South Island are temporarily locking their doors Tuesday as they face staffing issues.
-
'Rethinking' how to keep Ottawa safeMembers of the Coalition of Community Health and Resource Centres of Ottawa are 'Rethinking Community Safety,' releasing a report by that name in the wake of growing concerns about racism and policing.
-
Toronto to begin directly contacting nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for second dosesToronto will soon begin directly contacting the nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as it begins to focus in on closing the gap between those who are partially and fully immunized.
-
Saskatoon police seize $15k in drug bustFour men are facing charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking by Saskatoon police.
-
'Those poor kids got ripped off': Yorkton high school honours former senior football playersThe Yorkton Raiders honoured the teams former seniors who were unable to play last year due to COVID-19, with a unique ritual.
-
Proposal to allow pets on leashes in a Saskatoon park passes first hurdleFor nearly 40 years pets have been prohibited in one of Saskatoon’s most popular parks, Kiwanis Memorial.
-
Calgary bookstore bat saved by Alberta wildlife groupA tiny and cold bat discovered roosting outside a Calgary bookstore is recovering just fine thanks to an Alberta wildlife group.
-
Study shows 80 per cent of restaurants still need subsidies to survive winter monthsA Restaurants Canada survey shows many restaurants are not likely make it though the winter if the federal subsidy is cancelled at the end of this month.
-
Last-minute push results in record collection at London Food BankSome donations are still coming in but more than 72,000 pounds was collected during the drive, 2,000 pounds more than last year.