COVID-19 update with 4 days' worth of case data coming from B.C.'s health ministry

The first COVID-19 update since last week will be delivered by B.C.'s health ministry Monday afternoon.

Information on case counts, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates recorded over the last four days is expected to be released in a written statement. However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live about the province's pandemic response at a news conference at noon.

As Monday was Thanksgiving holiday, no COVID-19 update was released. Friday's update revealed 743 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period, which brought the seven-day average for cases to 671.

As well, five more deaths were announced, which pushed B.C.'s death toll from COVID-19 to 2,001.

The most new cases were recorded in Fraser Health, which counted 265. Another 196 were reported in Northern Health, while Interior Health had 143. Island Health reported 70 new cases. Meanwhile, in spite of being the second-largest health region in the province, Vancouver Coastal Health recorded just 69 new cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.