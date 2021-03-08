All of the available COVID-19 vaccinations appointments for people above the age of 80 in Durham Region were booked up within hours on Monday morning.

Durham Region was the latest GTA community to open up appointments for residents who were born in 1941 or earlier, joining Peel, York and Halton regions which all did so last week.

It began accepting applications at 8 a.m. but by 11:30 a.m. all of the available appointments through March 13 were spoken for.

“At this time, vaccine is in short supply, however, we are expecting additional supply from the province in the coming days. Please continue to check our website for information on more appointments as they become available,” the Durham Region Health Department said in a statement provided to CP24.

York Region also opened up 3,000 additional appointments for residents on Monday morning, though it is unclear at this point whether those are now fully booked.

Toronto is currently the only GTA community not taking appointments from its over 80 residents.

It has said that it is vaccinating some older adults but is largely relying on hospital partners to identify those people.

It is expected to start accepting appointments from the public when the Ontario government’s booking platform is launched next week.