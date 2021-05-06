COVID-19 vaccination appointments open to more Simcoe Muskoka residents

Simcoe Muskoka residents 50 and older are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, along with several new groups, as Ontario expands the program.

On Wednesday, the Ford government announced the 50+ age group, residents with high-risk health conditions, and some employees who cannot work from home in Group 1 now qualify to get the shot.

Group 1 consists of several workers, including education workers, social workers, enforcement officers, food manufacturing, and distribution workers. A full list of Group 1 eligible workers is available here.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has multiple vaccination clinics open across the region seven days a week.

In Bradford West Gwillimbury, anyone 18+ living in the hot spot zone with the postal code L3Z can book a COVID-19 shot through the town's website, the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Plus, all Bradford residents 18+ can book an appointment, but only at the town's pop-up clinics.

The health unit now has a same-day standby program to use up leftover doses of the vaccine at the end of the day. Anyone currently eligible to receive a vaccine can get on the standby list for their first dose only.

Full details about Simcoe Muskoka's vaccination program is available here.